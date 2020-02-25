This Is Rangers’ Biggest Problem Right Now – Alan Rough

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international Alan Rough believes Rangers’ biggest problem since the winter break has been Alfredo Morelos’ form.



Morelos has scored 29 goals this season in all competitions, but has netted just once in the Scottish Premiership since Boxing Day.













The striker missed three games just after the winter break due to suspension and has looked short of confidence in front of goal in recent games.



And Rough has insisted that Morelos' lack of form has been the biggest problem for Rangers and it has taken a toll on their performances on the pitch.





He stressed that the Colombian was scoring match-winning goals in the first half of the season and is certain that Rangers will find more consistency if their star man's form returns in the coming weeks.







Rough said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show: “For me, that is the biggest problem.



"Before Christmas, he was the one who was on fantastic form, scoring goals and not only good goals, but goals that were winning games.





“Okay, other people are now chipping in a wee bit but he is the main man for me. He went off the boil at the wrong time.



“If he could get back to scoring goals again, I am sure Rangers will start winning games.”



Morelos is out for the Braga game on Wednesday night due to another suspension he picked up after he received a yellow card against the Portuguese side at Ibrox last week.

