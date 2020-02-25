This Is Why West Ham Down There And We’re Up Here – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has insisted that a penchant for making mistakes under pressure is the reason West Ham United are in the relegation zone at the moment.



Pablo Fornals’ goal in the 54th minute gave West Ham the lead at Anfield on Monday night, but Mohamed Salah equalised for Liverpool in the 68th minute and Sadio Mane scored the winner in the 81st minute.













Liverpool remained unbeaten in the league this season and West Ham found themselves under more pressure as they desperately try to climb out of the bottom three.



West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski committed a serious error leading to Mane’s goal and Lawrenson admits that making crucial mistakes at key points is the reason behind West Ham’s place in the relegation zone.





He also insisted that Liverpool’s ability to score late goals and come back into games is also the reason they are dominating the league this season.







The Liverpool legend said on LFC TV post match: “There's a reason why West Ham are in the bottom three or four, because eventually, under pressure, they make mistakes and they become vulnerable.



“Also I don't know how many times we've scored late goals in the season, but it just seems to be every single week. That is all about belief and, never understate this, fitness.





“We are unbelievably fit, the fittest in the league, and once you ally that with skill, that's where we are where we are.”



West Ham are still just a point away from safety, while Liverpool have won a remarkable 26 of their 27 league games this season.

