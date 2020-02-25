We’re All In This – West Ham Star Issues Rallying Cry

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United star Pablo Fornals has issued a rallying cry to the Hammers after their encouraging display against Liverpool at Anfield on Monday night.



The London-based club became just the second club to score two goals past Premier League table-toppers Liverpool in a single game this season on Monday.













However, West Ham's efforts went in vain after the Reds fought back and clinched a late 3-2 win through an 81st-minute winner from Sadio Mane.



While the results did no go in their way, the display at Anfield was encouraging to the Hammers, who are fighting to stay up in the top flight this term.





Following the game, goalscorer Fornals issued a rallying cry, calling for everyone at the club to stick together, as they push to avoid relegation to the Championship.







“We’re all in this”, Fornals told West Ham TV.



“This is a thing for West Ham, the coach, the players, the fans and for the whole club.





"To do this job, it will take everyone involved with West Ham. I am so confident that we can do it.



“We need to keep together and fight as a club to do it.”



West Ham now have a home game against 12th-placed Southampton coming up on Saturday.

