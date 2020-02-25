We’re Always Going To Miss Jordan Henderson – Andrew Robertson

Follow @insidefutbol





Andrew Robertson has insisted that Liverpool are a better side with club captain Jordan Henderson marshalling the midfield.



Henderson has been ruled out for three weeks due to a hamstring injury and was not in the team when Liverpool took on West Ham at Anfield on Monday night.













Liverpool came back from 2-1 down to take all three points in a 3-2 win, but their lack of control in the middle of the park was visible during the game.



Robertson revealed that Henderson was inside the dressing room before and after the game, but conceded that the team clearly missed the presence of their captain on the pitch.





“When you don’t have your captain out there you can feel it”, the full-back told The Athletic.







“Hendo is a real leader. He was in the changing room before saying a few words and he was exactly the same as he always is before games. And he was in there again afterwards.



“It was good having him there. Everyone hates being on the sidelines and Hendo is no different. The quicker he’s back the better for all of us.”





Robertson stressed that Liverpool have the squad depth to deal with injuries to key players, but insisted that they were always going to miss Henderson.



He claimed that the Reds are always a better side when the England star and the club captain is in their team.



“You’re bound to miss a player like Hendo but we’ve got a good enough squad to cope with injuries.



“Hopefully, Hendo won’t be out for too long because we’re a better team when he’s playing.”

