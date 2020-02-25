We’ve Got To Be At 100% Against Rangers Insists Braga Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Braga striker Paulinho has stressed the need for the Portuguese side to be 100 per cent and have maximum support from their fans when they face Rangers on Wednesday night.



The second leg of the round of 32 Europa League tie between Scottish Premiership side Rangers and Portuguese club Braga will take place in Portugal.













The Light Blues take a slender one-goal lead going into Braga's Municipal Stadium and will have to fend off the challenge from the Liga NOS outfit in order to progress to the round of 16 of the competition.



Braga, on the other hand, are determined to overturn the one-goal deficit and go through to the next round on Wednesday, according to striker Paulinho.





However, the 27-year-old has talked up the need for Braga to be at their best, along with maximum support from the home crowd, as they prepare for a difficult game against the Gers.







"We have to be prepared to take Braga to the next stage, that's the most important thing", Paulinho told a press conference in Portugal.



"We're afraid it's going to be a very difficult game, we can't think of anything else, we can't be distracted by anything else.





"Tomorrow we will have to be 100 per cent, play a great game and be on the edge of our capabilities, along with our supporters"



Paulinho, who has scored 17 goals across all competitions this term, was not on the scoresheet at Ibrox last week, but will be hopeful of finding the back of the net at the Municipal Stadium on Wednesday.

