Winning Silverware Is Part of Steven Gerrard’s Remit – Former Rangers Star

Former Rangers star Alex Rae insists Gers manager Steven Gerrard knows winning silverware is part of his remit and believes going out of Scottish Cup this weekend would be a body blow to the club.



The Light Blues have not been at their best since the winter break, failing to win four of their eight Scottish Premiership games since the turn of the year.













While Rangers are not at their best, they now enter into a set of two games that could be crucial in determining their season, with Europa League and Scottish Cup games coming up.



Ex-Gers midfielder Rae insists manager Gerrard knows winning trophies is a part of his remit and pointed out why bowing out of the Scottish Cup would be a huge blow to the club.





The 50-year-old went on to stress the importance of Rangers' game against Hearts, terming it one of the biggest matches in Gerrard's managerial career.







"It [going out of the Scottish Cup at Hearts] would be a body blow for Steven Gerrard and the board, because clearly silverware was part of the remit", Rae said on Radio Clyde's Superscoreboard.



"I think Steven Gerrard is on record as saying that he knows silverware is part of it; in terms of the first year I think it would have been a difficult ask to get the title.





"The fact is he got to a cup final this year which was an added bonus, however he never won it.



"If they went out this weekend it would be an absolute body blow and I think it's as big a game as Steven Gerrard has had in his managerial career.



"Going over to Braga I think is an extremely difficult game."



Rangers, who have not been at their best since the winter break, suffered their first defeat of the year away at Hearts and they will have to rectify that to progress to the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup this weekend.

