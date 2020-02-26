Anthony Martial On Inter’s Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is one of the strikers Inter are tracking as a possible replacement for Lautaro Martinez in the summer, it has been claimed in Italy.



Inter want to keep the Argentine at the club and are expected to hold talks with him over his future by the end of the season.













But clubs such as Manchester City and Barcelona are pushing to land him in the summer and he also has a €111m release clause in his contract.



Inter are expected to offer him a new contract in a bid to keep the striker, but they are already drawing up a shortlist of targets if they lose Martinez at the end of the season.





And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Martial is one of the players the club are considering signing as a replacement for the Argentine.







The Frenchman has hit form at Manchester United in the absence of Marcus Rashford and has scored three times in his last three games.



Inter tried to sign him when Manchester United wanted Ivan Perisic, but the Red Devils refused to consider a deal to sell the forward.





Manchester United may not change their mind about keeping the Frenchman unless the player himself pushes for a move.



Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner are also on their shortlist of targets.

