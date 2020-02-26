Arsenal, Newcastle and Southampton Keen On Austria International Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal, Southampton and Newcastle United are amongst the clubs who are keeping tabs on Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch ahead of the summer transfer window.



The 24-year-old midfielder has been in impressive form this season and has been one of the bright lights of a Hoffenheim team who are eighth in the Bundesliga standings.













The Austria international was linked with a move away from the club last summer and in the winter transfer window, but Hoffenheim kept hold of him.



However, he could well leave the club at the end of the season and it has been claimed that he has a €20m release clause in his contract for non-Premier League sides.





And according to German magazine Sport Bild, there is serious Premier League interest in Grillitsch, with Arsenal, Newcastle and Southampton keeping a close watch on the player.







A move to the Premier League has been mooted, but his English suitors would have to pay more than €20m, with €25m needed to take him from Hoffenheim.



The Austrian has also been attracting interest from Italy with Inter keen on signing him.





Grillitsch, who has a contract until 2022 with Hoffenheim, has three assists to his name in the Bundesliga this season.



He started his career in the youth ranks at Werder Bremen and has been capped 14 times by Austria.

