Be Ready For A Final At Old Trafford, Club Brugge Star Tells Team-mates

Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has conceded that his side will have to depend on Manchester United not being at their best on Thursday night.



The Belgian giants played well in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie last week, but Manchester United managed to return with a 1-1 draw from the Jan Breydel Stadium.













The away goal means Manchester United have the edge in the tie and they are expected to take care of business at Old Trafford on Thursday night.



But Mignolet believes that there is still hope for Club Brugge and the former Liverpool goalkeeper is looking forward to the trip to Old Trafford this week.





“I am really looking forward to it”, the shot-stopper told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.







“Another competition in Europe where we did great things last year. Now it is a question of being efficient and ensuring that we progress.”



The 31-year-old conceded that his side will have to be at their best and hope Manchester United are a few levels below to cause an upset and reach the last 16 of the Europa League.





“We have to hope again that it is not United’s day and that we are very good.



“We are ready for a new final.”



Manchester United are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 win over Watford at home.

