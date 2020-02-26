Can’t Say – Oliver Bierhoff On Leroy Sane Return For Germany Next Month

Follow @insidefutbol





Oliver Bierhoff is not sure whether Leroy Sane will be fit enough to make it to the Germany squad for next month’s international friendlies.



Sane has been out of action since the Community Shield game at the start of the season where he picked up a cruciate ligament injury.













He was on the verge of a move to Bayern Munich, but the injury ended all hopes of a transfer and since then he has been recovering in the background.



The winger recently returned to training at Manchester City, but it is still unclear when he will be returning on the pitch for Pep Guardiola’s side this season.





Bierhoff, the technical director of the Germany national team, claimed that Sane has been making good progress in his rehabilitation and the Germany coaching staff are in touch with their Manchester City counterparts.







But he is not certain whether Sane is fit enough to make it straight back into the Germany squad for March’s international fixtures.



Bierhoff told German magazine Sport Bild: “I am hearing Leroy is making great strides.





“I know that the coaches are in communication, but I can’t say whether it is enough for him to make the national team in March.



“But the sooner Leroy comes back, the better. We are of course looking forward to having him.”



Sane will be hoping that he gets enough opportunities before the end of the season in order to make it into Germany’s Euro 2020 squad.

