Can’t See Rangers Scoring – Former Scotland Star Feels Braga Will Put Gers Out

Former Scotland international forward Darren Jackson expects Rangers to bow out of the Europa League this afternoon as he cannot see the Gers scoring away at Braga.



Rangers play the second leg of their Round of 32 Europa League tie against Portuguese club Braga at 5pm, with a narrow one-goal lead after winning the first leg 3-2.













While the Gers' recent form following the winter break has not been encouraging, Steven Gerrard and co will be hopeful of defending the lead and going through to the round of 16.



However, former Scotland forward Jackson is doubtful of the Light Blues' ability to score at Braga's stadium, especially with Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe unavailable, and believes set-pieces are their only chance.





With the belief there is little hope of the Gers scoring, the 53-year-old expects the Glasgow giants to bow out of the Europa League against Braga this evening.







"I think it will be 2-0", Jackson said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"I just can't see [Rangers scoring] unless it is from a set play.





"I don't know if they are going to have enough of the ball and create a lot of chances, so I think it'll be 2-0."



If Rangers manage to go through, it would ease some of the pressure which has grown in recent weeks after lacklustre domestic displays.

