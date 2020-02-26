Celtic Goalkeeper Brushes Off Favourites Tag In FC Copenhagen Second Leg

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster has rubbished suggestions that the Hoops are the favourites going into their Europa League game against FC Copenhagen, despite earning a score draw in Denmark last week.



Scottish champions Celtic will host Danish top-flight club Copenhagen in the second leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie on Thursday.













The Hoops earned a 1-1 draw in Denmark last week, leading many to tip Neil Lennon and co to beat Copenhagen and go through to the round of 16 on Thursday.



However, Celtic goalkeeper and Southampton loanee Forster has brushed aside the suggestion that they are the favourites going into the game and insisted that the opinions of outsiders do not affect the team's mindset.





Explaining how their performances in the group stage have boosted their confidence, Forster is positive of progressing to the next round if Celtic turn up against Copenhagen at Parkhead on Thursday.







"We never really talked about being favourites. That's just credit to how we've performed in the group stage and the teams we've played there", Forster told this week's Celtic View.



"It doesn't even alter the game or our mindset when people on the outside say we're favourites.





"From that first game away in France against Rennes we got a good away point there and, game by game, we kept picking up good results and our confidence naturally grew.



"I don't think we go into these games fearing anyone because the belief we've got from the results we've picked up means we don't fear anyone.



"All that experience from the early part of the season has stood us in good stead coming into this one.



"We played some very good football in the first half in Copenhagen and created some good chances, but in the second half we didn't hit the ground running and were defending for most of it.



"We have the away goal which is always important. We'll be playing at home, and playing in front of our fans at Celtic Park on a European night, always helps the team massively.



"If we turn up and put in the performance we know we can then there's no reason why we can't get a good result."



If Celtic get past Copenhagen, they will progress to the Europa League Round of 16 for the first time since 2004.

