Coaching Fantastic – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Happy With Defensive Work

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is delighted that the work being done behind the scenes to improve his side’s defensive record is bearing fruit on the pitch.



The club spent big money on signing defenders Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka and it has led to improved defensive performances.













Maguire’s relationship with Victor Lindelof has flourished and the performance of Luke Shaw as a left centre-back in recent games has also surprised many.



Manchester United have kept the most number of clean sheets beside French champions Paris Saint-Germain in Europe’s top five leagues this season.





Solskjaer admits that a number of factors have gone into making Manchester United defensively more robust this season.







He conceded that there are better players at his disposal, but he also congratulated his coaching staff for the work they have put in behind the scenes to improve the backline.



The Manchester United manager said in a press conference: “It’s the work we do on the pitch and the quality of the players we’ve got, and perhaps at times a bit of luck, margins.





“We did sign Aaron and Harry in the transfer market for big sums of money, but they were worth it as we want a foundation to build from.



“We’re not happy winning games 1-0, we want to be attacking, but the coaching has been fantastic, absolutely incredible and the application of the boys, adapting between a back three and back four.



“It’s that work that’s been done.”



A clean sheet on Thursday night against Club Brugge would send Manchester United into the last 16 of the Europa League.

