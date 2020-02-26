XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26/02/2020 - 14:57 GMT

Crunch Time Now – Celtic Star Not Getting Carried Away With League Lead

 




Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster insists the Bhoys still have plenty of work to do despite building up a 12-point lead in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Neil Lennon's side have been in blistering form since returning from their winter break, and are unbeaten in 11 games across all competitions, while rivals Rangers have been inconsistent.  


 



The Gers dropping 10 points since the turn of the year has seen Celtic go 12 points clear at the top of the league table, while Steven Gerrard's team still have a game in hand.

Although the Bhoys have taken their lead to double digits, Forster is refusing to get carried away and has insisted that they still have plenty of work to do.
 


While he admits Celtic are in a good position, the Southampton loanee feels the need for the side to remain focused and win their remaining games, with the crunch fixtures potentially determining their season.



"It's a great season so far, but there's plenty of work still to do", Forster told this week's Celtic View.

"We've done well to this point, but we're getting to the point where we need to win these games because it's crunch time now.
 


"We've put ourselves in a good position but, ultimately, the next few months will decide what we achieve.

"It is important that we're fully focused and we all want to win stuff so it's important that we are on top of things."

Celtic's large lead at the top of the Premiership has taken the pressure off them and piled it on an imploding Rangers. 
 