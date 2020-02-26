Crunch Time Now – Celtic Star Not Getting Carried Away With League Lead

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster insists the Bhoys still have plenty of work to do despite building up a 12-point lead in the Scottish Premiership title race.



Neil Lennon's side have been in blistering form since returning from their winter break, and are unbeaten in 11 games across all competitions, while rivals Rangers have been inconsistent.













The Gers dropping 10 points since the turn of the year has seen Celtic go 12 points clear at the top of the league table, while Steven Gerrard's team still have a game in hand.



Although the Bhoys have taken their lead to double digits, Forster is refusing to get carried away and has insisted that they still have plenty of work to do.





While he admits Celtic are in a good position, the Southampton loanee feels the need for the side to remain focused and win their remaining games, with the crunch fixtures potentially determining their season.







"It's a great season so far, but there's plenty of work still to do", Forster told this week's Celtic View.



"We've done well to this point, but we're getting to the point where we need to win these games because it's crunch time now.





"We've put ourselves in a good position but, ultimately, the next few months will decide what we achieve.



"It is important that we're fully focused and we all want to win stuff so it's important that we are on top of things."



Celtic's large lead at the top of the Premiership has taken the pressure off them and piled it on an imploding Rangers.

