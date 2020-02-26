Former Leeds Star Warns Over Middlesbrough’s Ability To Raise Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Ben Parker has warned Leeds United about Middlesbrough’s ability to raise their game at home against the top sides.



Middlesbrough are hovering over the relegation zone at the moment and their form at home in recent months has been a massive concern for manager Jonathan Woodgate.













Boro have not won at the Riverside Stadium in their last five games, however Leeds have failed to take three points away from the ground on their last three visits.



Leeds are the favourites to take all three points and keep on course to secure automatic promotion, but Parker believes there are pitfalls in their way, especially away to Boro.





He stressed that Middlesbrough have shown an ability to raise their game against the top sides, especially at home.







However, Parker stressed it is nothing different from what Leeds encounter every week.



The former White said on LUTV: “They seem to me at the Riverside that they raise their game against the better quality teams.





“I expect them to do exactly the same, but how many times have we stood here, spoke about the opposition raising their game like a cup final?



“It is not going to be like that I know, but we come up against that week-in-week-out, so it is not going to be different.”



Middlesbrough are coming into the game on the back of an away defeat to Barnsley last weekend, but Woodgate is targeting the Leeds game as something to spark an upturn in form from his side.

