Former Scotland Forward Unsure Whether Florian Kamberi Can Fire Rangers Through

Former Scotland forward Darren Jackson is concerned over Rangers striker Florian Kamberi's ability to lead the line in the Gers' Europa League game at Braga.



Rangers have named their team to play Braga in the second leg of their last 32 Europa League tie and Kamberi is leading the line.













Both Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe are unavailable for the game at Braga, giving Steven Gerrard a tough task masterminding a positive result.



Kamberi, who arrived at Ibrox on loan from Hibernian in January, is spearheading Rangers' attack in Portugal, but former Hibs forward Jackson has his doubts.





While he is a fan of the striker and feels he will be high on confidence following a goalscoring performance at the weekend, the 53-year-old is unsure how effective Kamberi can be.







"His performance the other day could prove that [he is the right man to lead the line against Braga]", Jackson said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"I'm a big fan, I think he is a good player but I think he is better in a two, I don't think he stays central enough, playing as a one and he is not like Morelos, who makes himself chances just by his robust… the way he plays.





"I think that'll be a big [factor]. He gets himself in the box and Kamberi doesn't get himself in the box enough.



"He did the other day, he scored two goals – obviously one was chalked off – he set up a goal and he'll be full of confidence, but I think he likes to play too much out the box to be a goalscorer who's going to get you to 20, 25 goals a season, but they'll be just worrying about tomorrow night.



"I do think he is definitely one who will improve them just now."



Kamberi has scored nine goals across all competitions for Hibernian and Rangers so far, but only two of them have come away from home.

