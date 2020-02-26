Games Running Out So Keep Winning, Former Leeds Star Tells Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has stressed that the Whites need to focus on their own results as games in the Championship are quickly running out.



Leeds are second in the league table and will be looking to restore their five-point lead at the top by winning at Middlesbrough tonight.













The Whites went through a poor run of form after Christmas, but have collected seven from a possible nine points in their last three league games.



Teams such as Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Brentford are snapping at Leeds’ heels at the moment, but Parker feels the Whites just need to concentrate on their form and results.





The former White feels promotion is in Leeds’ hands and they must not lose focus as games are running out, stressing they need to just concentrate on their own performances,







Parker said on LUTV: “We have just got to concentrate on ourselves.



“We have just got to make sure, we just keep winning.





“It is in our hands and it always has been and that’s the position you want to be.



“We need to concentrate on ourselves, that’s the first and foremost kind of thing. It is a little bit of a cliche, but the games are running out.



“When we are next back at Elland Road, it will be down to ten games left in the season and it has flown by.



“Those ten games will go quick so you have got to keep turning these wins over and keep reproducing it.”



Leeds have back to back away trips to Middlesbrough and Hull City before they return to Elland Road to face Huddersfield on 7th March.

