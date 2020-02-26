George Edmundson Starts – Rangers Team vs Braga Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Sporting Braga vs Rangers

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:00 (UK time)



Rangers have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Braga at the Estadio Municipal de Braga this evening in the Europa League.



The Scottish giants came from two goals down to beat Braga 3-2 in the first leg of the last 32 tie between the two clubs and will be desperate to hold on to their advantage this evening.













Rangers are coming under big pressure due to an implosion in their domestic form which sees rivals Celtic 12 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.



Steven Gerrard is without Alfredo Morelos for this afternoon's game as he is suspended, while another striker, Jermain Defoe, is injured.





Gerrard has Allan McGregor in goal, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic are the full-backs. Connor Goldson slots in alongside George Edmundson at centre-back, while Ryan Jack, Steven Davis and Scott Arfield are in midfield. Ryan Kent and Ianis Hagi support Florian Kamberi.







If Gerrard needs to make changes to his Rangers team then he has options on the bench, including Joe Aribo and Andy Halliday.





Rangers Team vs Braga



McGregor, Tavernier, Edmundson, Goldson, Barisic, Jack, Davis, Arfield, Hagi, Kent, Kamberi



Substitutes: Foderingham, Halliday, Katic, Aribo, Kamara, Ojo, Stewart

