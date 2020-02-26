George Edmundson Was Colossal – Former Rangers Star Hails Defender’s Display At Braga

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers winger Neil McCann has dubbed George Edmundson "colossal" after he played a key role in helping the Gers reach the last 16 of the Europa League.



Rangers boss Steven Gerrard opted to drop Nikola Katic against Braga in Portugal as his side looked to protect a 3-2 first leg lead and Edmundson was given the vote to start.













The move was considered to be a gamble by some fans, but Edmundson stood strong in the centre of Rangers' defence and helped the Gers claim a clean sheet in Portugal, as his side ran out 1-0 winners.



A Ryan Kent goal just after the hour mark was enough to give Rangers breathing space and they have now ensured they will be in the last 16 draw.



💥 @ryankent with the goal in Braga 💥pic.twitter.com/8GHpUMHCsj — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) February 26, 2020



Former Rangers star McCann was hugely impressed with Edmundson, while he also thinks Scottish football in general should take pride at the Gers' progression.







"That should make us all very proud of our football here", McCann said on BBC Sportsound.



"George Edmundson was superb. I thought he was colossal at the back.





"The whole back four were good in terms of discipline", he added.



Rangers will now wait to see who they draw in the last 16, while Edmundson will hope to keep his place for the Scottish Cup game at Hearts this weekend.

