Looking Forward To Sunderland Admits Coventry Boss Mark Robins

Follow @insidefutbol





Coventry City manager Mark Robins has turned his attention towards the Sky Blues' weekend game against Sunderland after holding table-toppers Rotherham United to a draw.



Robins' men played out a draw with Rotherham at St. Andrew's on Tuesday, with Matt Godden scoring the goal for the hosts in the top of the table League One clash.













While Sky Blues boss Robins acknowledged Rotherham as the deserving league leaders, he believes his side were a slither away from winning the game on Tuesday.



The 50-year-old pointed out how Godden, the goalscorer, missed a chance to score a winner with his head towards the end, but is content with the point.





With promotion contenders Sunderland now set to visit St. Andrew's, Robins has turned his attention towards the Black Cats, who he is looking forward to hosting.







“[Rotherham] They’re up at the top of the league for a reason, but we started to turn it around, it wasn’t us hanging on, Matty Godden has the chance where he lobs the keeper and the header that he’s missed at the end, we were a slither away from winning the game", Robins told his club's official site.



“Those are the things, that little bit of extra belief or ruthlessness, that wins you the game and that’s what champions are made of.





“We’ll take the point and move on, another game coming on Sunday against Sunderland is another great one to look forward to.”



With Coventry having just a three-point lead over Sunderland, the Black Cats could go level with the Sky Blues with a win on Sunday, while equally Robins' men could put clear daylight between themselves and the visitors if they emerge victorious.

