Marcelo Bielsa Delivers Jean-Kevin Augustin and Kalvin Phillips Updates

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has revealed the injury which kept Jean-Kevin Augustin out of Wednesday night's 1-0 win at Middlesbrough.



The January transfer window arrival was absent when the matchday squad to take on Boro at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship was named.













Kalvin Phillips was also not involved due to injury, but Bielsa confirmed the midfielder could be fit again for the weekend and will be looked at closely on Thursday morning.



Asked about Phillips' situation, Bielsa told his post match press conference: "He has an evaluation today in the morning. He wasn’t 100 per cent to play. Yesterday we thought he would play and today it was impossible."





The experienced tactician was pushed on whether Phillips and Augustin will be fit for the weekend and, not wanting to make any promises on the midfielder but clear on the striker, replied: "Not Augustin.







"Kalvin, I don’t know. Probably, but don’t want to make the same mistake of saying he will play."



Bielsa also lifted the lid on what is keeping Augustin out of action, adding: "A muscular problem in his hamstring."





Leeds, who are in action away at Hull City this weekend, are five points clear of third placed Fulham in the Championship and four points behind league leaders West Brom.

