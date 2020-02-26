XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26/02/2020 - 16:13 GMT

Marko Grujic Answers On Staying At Hertha Berlin

 




Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has left the door to potentially continuing at Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin beyond the end of the season.

The Serbia international is now on his second season-long loan at Hertha Berlin and has become an influential figure in the German capital.


 



Grujic has been a regular in the club's midfield since arriving at the Olympiastadion, and Hertha Berlin had to fight to re-sign him last summer.

The Liverpool loanee has not been able to help Hertha Berlin climb up the table in the Bundesliga this season, with the side now engaged in a relegation battle.
 


While the season has not been joyful for the club so far, Grujic has left the door open to potentially make his loan move permanent in the summer.



"We will see. We'll get together after the season", Grujic, asked about continuing at Hertha Berlin, was quoted as saying by German daily the Berliner Morgenpost.

Addressing Hertha Berlin's current position, Grujic explained how coaching changes, which has seen Ante Covic and Jurgen Klinsmann leave the post this term, have not helped their cause.
 


"I don't want to look for excuses, but we have already had two coaching changes and the situation is not easy for the new coaching staff", Grujic said.

"Everyone has their own ideas, we tried a lot this season, always something new."

It had been considered that Grujic would be too expensive for Hertha Berlin to sign, but the club have had investment from Lars Windhorst.
 