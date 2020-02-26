Middlesbrough Players Will Have Point To Prove – Former Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has admitted that Middlesbrough will be out to prove their detractors wrong when they face the Whites tonight.



Leeds are going into the game at the Riverside Stadium on the back of two home wins and will be looking to restore a five-point cushion over clubs outside the top two.













The Whites are favourites to win the game as Middlesbrough are without a victory at home since Boxing Day.



Jonathan Woodgate's side are perilously close to the relegation zone and were smashed 4-0 by Leeds earlier in the season at Elland Road.





Parker believes that the heavy defeat will be on the minds of the Boro players and they will come out tonight with the intent of proving a point to their doubters.







But he is certain if Leeds can emulate their previous performance against Boro, they will get the three points at the Riverside Stadium.



The former White said on LUTV: “If you are in the opposition changing room, [you say] 'right Leeds really did put one over us on this occasion'.





“And they’ll be trying to prove a few doubters wrong because they have got some experienced players who will surely go into the team.



“They’ll be hurting on the back of how their form has been going.



“But from my point of view, we know if we produce a performance like that we can put them to the sword.”



Leeds have another away trip on Saturday on the agenda when they will travel to Hull City.

