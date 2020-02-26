XRegister
26/02/2020 - 21:57 GMT

MLS Club Have Option To Buy West Ham Loanee

 




MLS outfit Sporting Kansas City have a purchase option included in their loan agreement with West Ham United for Winston Reid, according to The Athletic.

Reid recently made the move to the MLS as he looks to clock up regular game time following injury woes.  


 



The 31-year-old was looking to return to the West Ham first team fray under Manuel Pellegrini, but David Moyes' appointment saw the New Zealand international drop further out of the picture.

Moyes was keen for Reid to stay at the London Stadium, but the defender asked for permission to move and his request was granted.
 


He has headed to the United States to join Kansas on a loan deal running until the end of the 2020 MLS season.



Kansas also have an option to buy Reid if he impresses during his spell in the MLS.

He was also wanted by another American club in the shape of Nashville SC, but was convinced to move to Kansas by coach Peter Vermes.
 


Reid remains under contract with West Ham until the summer of 2023 and it is unclear what the future will hold for the defender.
 