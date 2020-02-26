Never Thought I’d Be Saying This – Ex-Rangers Star On Gers Pinning Hopes On Florian Kamberi

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel has admitted he never thought he would be in the position where he would be commenting on the Gers pinning their hopes for European progression on a player declared surplus to requirements at Hibernian.



With Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe unavailable for this afternoon's game at Braga due to suspension and injury respectively, the Light Blues are in Portugal without their star strikers.













Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed that Kamberi, who joined the Glasgow giants on loan from Hibernian in the winter transfer window, will lead the line against the Portuguese side.



While ex-Gers star Dalziel was impressed with the striker's performance against St. Johnstone at the weekend and is not surprised the manager has decided to go with him up top, he has his concerns.





The 57-year-old has insisted that Rangers are now in a position where they are forced to rest their European dreams on a striker who he feels was not very important at Hibs.







"He was terrific [at St Johnstone]", Dalziel said on Radio Clyde's Superscoreboard on Tuesday.



"But you're now at the stage and, I never thought I'd be saying this, where Rangers are pinning their hopes on a lad that was with Hibs and Hibs let him go on loan to Rangers.





"So he couldn't have been that important to Rangers [Hibs, Ed.] and all of a sudden now Rangers are pinning their hopes on him.



"But I am not surprised that he is going with him because the boy came on at St Johnstone, a wonderful goal, set up the second goal, so his overall play was very good."



While Kamberi has his doubters, he will be high on confidence going into the game, having scored at the weekend, and could become the star if he fires Rangers to the Europa League Round of 16.

