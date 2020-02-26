No Kalvin Phillips – Leeds United Team vs Middlesbrough Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Middlesbrough vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Leeds United have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Jonathan Woodgate's struggling Middlesbrough side at the Riverside Stadium this evening.



Marcelo Bielsa's side beat Reading at the weekend and will be looking to pick up another three points this evening in the north east to strengthen their grip on the automatic promotion places in the Championship.













Middlesbrough have not won at home since Boxing Day and are only a place and three points above the drop zone, meaning Leeds will start this evening's game as big favourites to get the win.



Kalvin Phillips misses out this evening though, while Jean-Kevin Augustin is also not in the matchday squad.





Kiko Casilla starts in goal for Bielsa's side, while Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas operate as full-backs. Liam Cooper and Gaetano Berardi are the centre-back pairing, while Ben White and Matuesz Klich look to control midfield. Pablo Hernandez, Jack Harrison and Helder Costa support Patrick Bamford.







Bielsa has options on the bench if needed tonight, including Jamie Shackleton and Tyler Roberts.





Leeds United Team vs Middlesbrough



Casilla, Ayling, Cooper, Berardi, Dallas, White, Klich, Harrison, Hernandez, Costa, Bamford



Substitutes: Meslier, Casey, Alioski, Douglas, Shackleton, Roberts, Stevens

