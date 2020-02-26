Playing Left-Back Won’t Do Joe Aribo Any Harm – Rangers Assistant

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister is delighted with how Gers star Joe Aribo has used his abilities to effectively play at left-back, but insists the midfielder will not be used in defence regularly.



The 23-year-old Englishman slotted in at left-back following an injury to Borna Barisic against Braga at Ibrox last week and then went on to play there at St. Johnstone in the second half.













Aribo was involved in goals on both occasions, scoring a goal apiece, but Rangers assistant manager McAllister has revealed that the former Charlton Athletic man will not be deployed in defence regularly.



However, the Liverpool legend was impressed with how the central midfielder put his abilities to good use to effectively play full-back, lauding his talent and athleticism.





McAllister went on to explain why he thinks playing at left-back will not harm Aribo, who he believes gets a bigger view of the game when operating from the back.







"Coming from deep, so to speak, he has shown he is a very capable young man", McAllister told Rangers TV.



"The fact is because he is extremely athletic, he can go box to box.





"He has not been brought here to be left-back, he is going to be left there higher up the pitch, but it just goes to show that he is a player who has got talent, he is a player in development.



"And it won't do him any harm, just playing behind the play. He has got a nice big picture of everything in front and he has made some really good decisions playing from there and he has been involved in goals and scored goals."



While Aribo might not replace Barisic as Rangers' preferred left-back, the midfielder has given Steven Gerrard an extra option if needed.

