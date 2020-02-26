Question Marks Over Tottenham Talent’s Mentality and Application

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are still unsure about young striker Troy Parrott’s mentality and application at the moment, despite his talent, according to The Athletic.



Spurs are currently in the midst of an injury crisis in attack, with both Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son ruled out of action.









Jose Mourinho has moaned about not having another striker in his squad and has been forced to play other players out of position in recent games.



There has been a clamour amongst Tottenham fans to give 18-year-old Parrott a chance, but so far Mourinho has been reluctant to use him.





Parrott has not featured in the Premier League since a cameo against Burnley in December and it has been claimed there are still question marks over his mentality and application at Tottenham.



Others at the club are claimed to be surprised at Parrott's immaturity when around his friends.



He was close to joining Charlton Athletic on loan in January, but the deal did not go through due to a UEFA rule that would have meant Parrott would not have been considered a homegrown product for Spurs.





Parrott was left unhappy at the UEFA rule preventing his switch as he looks for regular game time.



His lack of appearance is tipped to prevent him from making Ireland’s Euro 2020 squad this summer.

