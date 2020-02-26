Rangers Talent Picks Former Serbia International As Favourite Player

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers academy centre-back Lewis MacKinnon has named Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic as his favourite player, while comparing his game to Gers star Ross McCrorie.



The Northern Ireland youngster made the move to Glasgow in the summer, signing a three-year contract with Scottish Premiership side Rangers.













While the defender previously admitted that he grew up supporting the Gers and playing for the first-team is a dream, his favourite player is not associated with the Ibrox club.



MacKinnon revealed that former Manchester United and Serbia centre-back Vidic is his favourite player.





"Favourite player would probably be Nemanja Vidic", MacKinnon told Rangers TV.







Being a centre-back, the 16-year-old believes his height is one of his key strengths, but is positive that his pace and leadership skills will stand him in good stead for his future.



"I would say my strengths would be my height and my pace and my leadership", MacKinnon explained.





The Northern Irishman also feels his playing style is similar to Rangers first-team star McCrorie.



"[Who do I] compare my game to? I would compare it to Ross McCrorie at Rangers", the teenager said.



MacKinnon will be hopeful of following in McCrorie's footsteps and making his senior team debut for the Light Blues soon.

