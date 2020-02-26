So Brave Of Him To Play, Not Many Would – Marcelo Bielsa Hails Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa feels goalkeeper Kiko Casilla was brave to play in the Whites' 1-0 win at Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.



Bielsa revealed before the Championship fixture that Casilla was a doubt due to injury, but could be in the mix, and the goalkeeper was duly in the starting line-up when it was named.













He kept a clean sheet as Leeds solidified their spot in second place in the Championship standings by picking up all three points from their visit to the Riverside Stadium.



Bielsa feels that Casilla playing was a brave move and is of the view that the majority of players would not have made themselves available for selection when suffering such pain.





"It was a brave decision from him to play this match", Bielsa told his post match press conference.







"Not many players would have played this match with the pain he had.



"He had a good performance, safe. It was good from him", he added.





All eyes will be on whether Casilla again puts himself in the firing line on Saturday when Leeds make the trip to play Hull City, who lost 1-0 at home against Barnsley on Wednesday evening to sit a lowly 17th in the standings.

