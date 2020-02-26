So Difficult – Former Leeds United Star Wary of Middlesbrough

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has admitted in some ways he is more wary about the Whites playing teams in and around the drop zone in the Championship than teams in the top seven.



Leeds are second in the league table and are in action away at Middlesbrough this evening as they bid to keep their push for automatic promotion on track.













Meanwhile, Middlesbrough are at the other end of the table and are 21st in the league, with only three points separating them from the relegation zone at the moment.



The Whites are favourites to win the game, but Parker admits that playing against teams battling in the relegation zone is always tricky as they are desperate to keep themselves afloat in the division.





He also indicated that Leeds must avoid losing a goal as Middlesbrough could make it difficult for them to come back into the game.







Parker said on LUTV: “I am always wary of playing against teams this season who are in and around Middlesbrough’s position because they are fighting for their lives.



“A lot has been talked about the top six or seven at the right end of the table and how many games we have to play with one another.





“But the teams around the bottom are so difficult to play against because they will actually give everything for the full 90 minutes.



“It is hard to break teams like that down and if they cling on to a goal, they will fight for their lives to keep it that way.”



Middlesbrough are without a win at home since Boxing Day.

