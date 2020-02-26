They Showed Nothing – Chelsea Legend Unhappy With Midfield Pair

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf has slammed Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic for going missing against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.



Frank Lampard’s side underperformed and gave themselves a mountain to climb to reach the Champions League quarter-final by losing 3-0 to Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their last 16 tie.













The west London club created very little and struggled to cope with the German champions once they shifted gears in the second half and put three goals past Willy Caballero in the Chelsea goal.



Leboeuf quipped that he is still waiting for the Chelsea side to turn up against the Bavarians and aimed his guns at Jorginho and Kovacic.





He slammed the two midfielders and accused them of completely going missing when their side needed them to control proceedings in the middle of the park.







The Frenchman said on ESPN FC: “I have to say, I didn’t see Chelsea. I want to know when Chelsea are going to play against Bayern Munich in the first leg.



“They weren’t there.





“We didn’t see Kovacic, we didn’t see Jorginho, who on top of it took a stupid yellow card.



“But they are the midfielders, they are the keys of the team but they didn’t show anything.



“Except Caballero in the first half, everybody was invisible – that's very sad.”



Chelsea are trying to stave off teams such as Manchester United, Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur in the top four race, and may soon be able to forget the distraction of a European campaign.

