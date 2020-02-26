This Is Why I Came To Rangers – Gers Star Delights At Europa League Progress

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers centre-back George Edmundson has admitted that nights like reaching the last 16 of the Europa League are why he put pen to paper to his contract at Ibrox.



Edmundson had several clubs chasing his signature last summer, but opted to sign for Rangers from English League Two side Oldham Athletic.













The defender was handed a start for Rangers in Portugal as the Gers took on Braga in the second leg of their last 32 tie with a 3-2 advantage from the first leg.



He put in a superb display as Rangers kept a clean sheet and scored through a Ryan Kent goal to win 1-0 and 4-2 on aggregate.



🔵 Rangers are through to the last 16 for the 1st time since 2011 💪#UEL pic.twitter.com/6W7fWuElss — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) February 26, 2020



Edmundson is thrilled with the win and admits that nights like the one this evening are why he joined the Gers.







He is also humbled by the faith placed in him by Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.



"I thought we did alright. It's one of the best days of my life", he said post match on BT Sport.





"Nights like this are why I came to Rangers.



"To get a clean sheet and be involved in that is massive for me.



"It's a massive game and for the manager to throw me in gives me big belief going forward", Edmundson added.



Gerrard dropped Nikola Katic to bring Edmundson into the team, with the Croatian paying the price for a poor performance at St Johnstone.

