XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26/02/2020 - 19:47 GMT

This Is Why I Came To Rangers – Gers Star Delights At Europa League Progress

 




Rangers centre-back George Edmundson has admitted that nights like reaching the last 16 of the Europa League are why he put pen to paper to his contract at Ibrox. 

Edmundson had several clubs chasing his signature last summer, but opted to sign for Rangers from English League Two side Oldham Athletic.  


 



The defender was handed a start for Rangers in Portugal as the Gers took on Braga in the second leg of their last 32 tie with a 3-2 advantage from the first leg.

He put in a superb display as Rangers kept a clean sheet and scored through a Ryan Kent goal to win 1-0 and 4-2 on aggregate.
 


Edmundson is thrilled with the win and admits that nights like the one this evening are why he joined the Gers.



He is also humbled by the faith placed in him by Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

"I thought we did alright. It's one of the best days of my life", he said post match on BT Sport.
 


"Nights like this are why I came to Rangers.

"To get a clean sheet and be involved in that is massive for me.

"It's a massive game and for the manager to throw me in gives me big belief going forward", Edmundson added.

Gerrard dropped Nikola Katic to bring Edmundson into the team, with the Croatian paying the price for a poor performance at St Johnstone.
 