26/02/2020 - 22:59 GMT

We Know Hearts Cup Tie Is Massive – Rangers Midfielder

 




Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is hopeful that the Gers can go through to the semi-final of the Scottish Cup when they take on Hearts in a game he makes no bones about being huge. 

The Light Blues missed a chance to get their hands on a trophy when they lost to Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final in December and now have slipped 12 points behind the Bhoys in the title race.  


 



However, they still have two potential pieces of silverware available in the shape of the Europa League and the Scottish Cup, with the domestic competition considered the more likely route to success.

While Rangers will want to go on and win the competition, midfielder Jack is aware of the threat posed by Hearts, who defeated the Gers last month.
 


The 27-year-old termed Saturday's game against Hearts "massive", before stressing the need for Rangers to be on top of their game at Tynecastle.



"Come at the weekend, it's a massive Scottish Cup game", Jack told Rangers TV.

"We have said before it's a trophy that we want to go on and try to lift.
 


"Hearts away, tough game. As we know, we lost there recently, so it'll be a big week for us and we will have to be right on top of our game."

Rangers will head into the cup tie on a high after booking their spot in the last 16 of the Europa League by beating Braga 1-0 in Portugal.
 