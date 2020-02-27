XRegister
X
27/02/2020 - 18:39 GMT

Alexandre Lacazette Plays – Arsenal Team vs Olympiacos Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Olympiacos
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Arsenal have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to host OIympiacos in the Europa League at the Emirates Stadium tonight.  

The Gunners scored a crucial 1-0 win in Greece in the first leg of their last 32 tie and boss Mikel Arteta will want no mistake making this evening in the return contest. 
 

 



Arteta is eyeing the Europa League as a potential route into next season's Champions League, with the Spaniard knowing that the winners of the competition slot into the top tier tournament.

He will have to make do without left-back Sead Kolasinac, who suffered a shoulder injury against Everton. Kieran Tierney and Cedric Soares remain injured.
 


Arteta has Bernd Leno in goal, while in defence he picks a centre-back pairing of Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz. Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka will look to control midfield, while Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe operate just off Alexandre Lacazette.



Arsenal have options on the bench to make changes, including Lucas Torreira and Sokratis.
 


Arsenal Team vs Olympiacos

Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka; Ceballos, Xhaka; Aubameyang, Ozil, Pepe; Lacazette

Substitutes: Martinez, Sokratis, Guendouzi, Torreira, Nelson, Willock, Martinelli
 