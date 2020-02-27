Anyone At Anfield Would Think We’re Different Class – West Ham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United star Robert Snodgrass insists anyone who saw the Hammers' game against Liverpool at Anfield would think they were different class that night.



David Moyes' Irons side are having a rough time as they sit 18th in Premier League table and push to avoid relegation to the Championship this term.













Winless since New Year's Day, West Ham were handed their 15th defeat of the season by table-toppers Liverpool at Anfield on Monday night, with Lukasz Fabianski gifting the hosts the winner.



However, Snodgrass, who is aware no one fancied the Hammers to cause an upset, insists anyone who saw their performance at Anfield would think they were different class.





While the 32-year-old pointed out that Moyes is trying to set their display against Liverpool as the required standard, he has stressed the need for West Ham to keep working hard and start picking up points as they look to avoid relegation.







“Nobody probably would have given us a chance at Liverpool", Snodgrass told West Ham's official site.



"I get that because they are flying high, but anybody that came to that game would think West Ham were different class.





“The manager is trying to get that consistency in our performance to give ourselves a better chance.



"Every game goes by and, if you don’t take something from it then you’re kicking yourselves.



“Every game in the Premier League brings pressure. We put pressure on ourselves too. We just need to keep working hard for each other, keep believing.”



Having finished back to back away trips to Manchester City and Liverpool, West Ham are now set to host Southampton this weekend.

