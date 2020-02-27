Arsenal and Chelsea Linked Jonathan David Expresses League Preference

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Chelsea have had their chances of signing Jonathan David potentially dealt a blow after he revealed his preference is to play in the Bundesliga if and when he leaves Gent.



The New York-born striker has been in the limelight this season at Gent and scouts from top European clubs have flocked to watch the 20-year-old in action.













Arsenal and Chelsea have been keeping tabs on him in recent weeks and it has been claimed that scouts from Manchester United and Lyon are also paying close interest in David's exploits.



However, in what could be seen as a blow to his Premier League suitors, David has revealed that he would prefer to play in the Bundesliga as he believes it would be good for his development due to the style of football on offer.





The forward was quoted as saying by Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad: “The Bundesliga would be a good next step for me.







“The German playing style is something similar to that in Belgium, playing at high intensity and the higher level is a nice stepping stone.”



He has not ruled out moving to another league other than the Bundesliga, but admits it would depend on what level of club come calling.





“A transfer to another league is of course also possible, but a lot will depend on the club, their project and my role in it.



“We will see what happens in the summer.”



David has found the back of the net an impressive 23 times in 38 games for Gent this season.

