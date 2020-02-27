XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



27/02/2020 - 11:07 GMT

Barcelona and Man Utd Make Offers To Forward, Player Waiting For Liverpool

 




Manchester United and Barcelona have put propoals to Timo Werner, but the RB Leipzig striker is waiting to see whether Liverpool will make a move for him, according to The Athletic.

Werner has been openly flirting with Liverpool over the last few weeks and has talked about the honour of being linked with a move to Anfield.  


 



Jurgen Klopp is a known admirer of the forward and has reportedly identified him as a key target for the summer.

He has £51m release clause in his contract, but it is only applicable until the end of April as it would provide RB Leipzig with more time to find a replacement for the Germany international.
 


Manchester United and Barcelona are interested in Werner and have put in proposals to turn Werner's head.



But the forward has not made a decision and is waiting to see whether Liverpool are prepared to act on their interest in him.

The Merseyside giants are also yet to make the final decision on whether they want to sign Werner in the summer.
 


If they decide to pursue him, the club are expected to hold talks with the player’s representatives in mid-March.

Werner is aware Manchester United are going through a transition period and Barcelona are arguably at their weakest since the days of Frank Rijkaard.
 