Barcelona and Man Utd Make Offers To Forward, Player Waiting For Liverpool

Manchester United and Barcelona have put propoals to Timo Werner, but the RB Leipzig striker is waiting to see whether Liverpool will make a move for him, according to The Athletic.



Werner has been openly flirting with Liverpool over the last few weeks and has talked about the honour of being linked with a move to Anfield.













Jurgen Klopp is a known admirer of the forward and has reportedly identified him as a key target for the summer.



He has £51m release clause in his contract, but it is only applicable until the end of April as it would provide RB Leipzig with more time to find a replacement for the Germany international.





Manchester United and Barcelona are interested in Werner and have put in proposals to turn Werner's head.







But the forward has not made a decision and is waiting to see whether Liverpool are prepared to act on their interest in him.



The Merseyside giants are also yet to make the final decision on whether they want to sign Werner in the summer.





If they decide to pursue him, the club are expected to hold talks with the player’s representatives in mid-March.



Werner is aware Manchester United are going through a transition period and Barcelona are arguably at their weakest since the days of Frank Rijkaard.

