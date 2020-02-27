Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic Were One-Dimensional In Europe – Tam McManus

Follow @insidefutbol





Tam McManus insists Brendan Rodgers' Celtic were one-dimensional in Europe, while Neil Lennon's Hoops side are much more direct in their style of play.



Rodgers was in charge of the Scottish champions between 2016 and 2019, leading the club to treble wins twice and was on course to do it for a third time before joining Leicester City and being replaced by Lennon.













While the former Liverpool boss was successful at Celtic in domestic competitions, they flopped badly in Europe and former Hibernian star McManus believes Rodgers' Bhoys were one-dimensional.



The 38-year-old stressed Celtic were often passing the ball out from the back and were also caught out when pressed high up the pitch under the Northern Irishman.





Under the management of Lennon in Europe however, Celtic are much more direct and work their way into the opposition box, according to McManus, who feels the direct style of play sets current Hoops side apart from Rodgers'.







"I think they had a different style of play, I think under Brendan Rodgers, Celtic were one-dimensional, there was pass out from the back", McManus said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"If teams pressed Celtic high up the pitch, especially with a bit of quality, they were catching Celtic out all the time. Obviously, the Barcelona games and the PSG games are two big examples of that.





"I think Neil Lennon's Celtic team are more direct, they don't just punt it forward, they get it up forward, they get it into the wings and they get it into the box.



"They are playing with two strikers. If you get the ball in the box with two strikers, you are going to score goals, so I think that has been the main change – change in the formation and change in the style of play, going a little bit more direct.



"You are seeing [Odsonne] Edouard and [Leigh] Griffiths, both of them are flying with goals just now and I can see that continuing again tomorrow night [against FC Copenhagen]."



Lennon will be hopeful of taking Celtic to the Europa League Round of 16 against Copenhagen this evening.

