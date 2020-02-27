Chelsea Linked With Preparing Big Bid For Ligue 1 Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are preparing to table a big-money offer for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed.



The 21-year-old midfielder is one of the most coveted young talents in European football at the moment and is likely to leave Lyon at the end of the season.













He showed further proof of his quality in Lyon’s win over Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night and is expected to attract big offers in the summer.



Juventus are interested in taking him to Italy and he has long been on the radar of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City as well.





But it has been claimed another Premier League outfit are preparing a summer approach for him, as according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Chelsea are also keen.







Chelsea are prepared to spend big in the summer after sitting out the last two transfer windows and are expected to add to their midfield.



Aouar is one of their top targets and it has been claimed that Chelsea are prepared to offer €50m for him in the next transfer window.





Lyon are expecting to spark off an auction for his services in the summer, with more clubs expected to join the race from now until the end of the season.

