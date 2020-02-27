Could Have Been Disaster – Rotherham Boss Eases Worries On Newcastle Loan Star’s Injury

Follow @insidefutbol





Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has eased fears over Newcastle United loanee Dan Barlaser after the Millers star was stretchered off against Coventry City.



The South Yorkshire-based club retained their spot at the summit of the League One table with a 1-1 draw against second-placed Coventry on Tuesday.













One concern Rotherham had after the game was Newcastle loanee Barlaser's ankle injury, which saw him stretchered off in the 73rd minute of the game.



While there were fears that the midfielder's season could be over, Rotherham manager Warne has revealed that the injury is not as bad as first feared and the club have avoided a 'disaster'.





The 46-year-old went on to reveal that the first scan conducted did not show any ligament damage and Barlaser could return to action as early as next week.







“He might be out for only a week to ten days, which is great”, Warne told Rotherham's in-house media.



“It could have been eight to ten weeks. That would have been a disaster. So far, it is as good news as it could be.





“The first one [scan] showed no ligament damage.



“However, on one side, because of the swelling, the medical people just couldn’t see. We are waiting for the swelling to go down so that can be reassessed.”



Barlaser has scored two goals and provided five assists from his 27 appearances for Rotherham in the League One so far, as he impresses on his loan spell away from Newcastle.

