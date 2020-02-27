Crystal Palace Loan Star Alexander Sorloth Sending Baker’s Sales Soaring

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace loanee Alexander Sorloth, loved by the fans of Trabzonspor for his performances this term, has now boosted the sales of a Trabzon-based baker.



The Eagles signed Sorloth for a fee in the region of £9m in January 2018, but he flopped at Selhurst Park.













While he signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the club, his stay did not go to plan as he scored just one goal from 20 appearances for the Eagles.



With the Norway international looking for a fresh start, Crystal Palace sent him away on loan to Turkish side Trabzonspor, where the story has been largely different for the striker.





Top scorer in the Turkish Super Lig, Sorloth has scored 19 goals from his 22 appearances and has become a favourite among the Trabzsonpor fans.







The Black Sea Storm fanbase's love for the Crystal Palace loanee is now being proven in the sales of a Trabzon-based baker, according to Turkish sports daily Fanatik.



Yavuz Baykat, a baker based in the Arakli district, recently started selling bread bearing the name of the Turkish Super Lig's top scorer.





According to Baykat, the addition of Sorloth's name to the bread has seen an increase in sales, with Trabzonspor fans showing much interest in buying loaves.



This now stands as further testimony to the impact Sorloth has had in Turkey since joining Trabzonspor in the summer.

