XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



27/02/2020 - 22:26 GMT

He’s Made That Mistake So Many Times – Celtic Legend Unhappy With Bhoy In Europa League Exit

 




Celtic legend Pat Bonner has criticised Bhoys defender Jozo Simunovic for his mistake at Celtic Park which let FC Copenhagen score the first goal of their 3-1 win in Glasgow. 

With the first leg of the Europa League last 32 tie having ended 1-1 in Denmark, Celtic started Thursday evening as firm favourites to progress to the last 16.  


 



Celtic fell behind at Celtic Park in the 51st minute, but managed to draw level through an Odsonne Edouard penalty with seven minutes left.

FC Copenhagen hit back however as Pep Biel struck in the 85th minute, while Celtic were finished off when Dame N'Doye scored in the 88th minute.
 


Celtic have now exited the Europa League 4-2 on aggregate and Bonner has no doubt the rot was started by a mistake from Bhoys defender Simunovic.



"The first goal was key for me", Bonner said on BBC Sportsound.

"Jozo Simunovic lets the ball bounce and run down the side of him when he should have been booting it into the stands.
 


"I've seen Simunovic make that mistake so many times", the former goalkeeper added.

Bonner also expressed disbelief at the quality of defending Celtic served up throughout the evening in Glasgow.

"I can't believe the defending I've watched here tonight from Celtic.

"That's been three goals they've given away and it's all of their own doing", he added.

Celtic will now switch their attention back to domestic matters as they look to seal another treble of trophies, with their European ambitions on hold until next season.
 

 