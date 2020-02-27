I Feel Special Togetherness In Leeds United Squad – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker believes that there is a special kind of mindset and togetherness in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.



Leeds have turned a corner after a poor run of form at the start of the new year and have now won three games on the trot in the Championship.













They are unbeaten in four in the league and have consolidated second position in the standings with a five-point lead over teams outside the top two.



With eleven games left in the season, Leeds are in a good position to secure promotion to the Premier League and Parker admits that he has spotted something special in Bielsa’s squad.





The former White feels there is a real togetherness in the squad and the players are working hard for each other to get their team-mates out of tricky situations on the pitch.







Parker said on LUTV: "The point gap is still five and it is kind of reachable.



“But I just feel at the moment that there is a special kind of mindset with the players.





“They are so relentless in the work that they are doing, they are fighting for each other and that’s how they are getting the clean sheets.



“If someone makes a mistake, the team-mates playing beside him are getting them out of trouble and that is happening all over the pitch.”



Leeds will travel to the KCOM Stadium to take on Hull City on Saturday afternoon and will begin the game as big favourites to pick up another three points.

