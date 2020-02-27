If It’s Penalties, Huge Pressure On Celtic – FC Copenhagen Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





FC Copenhagen coach Stale Solbakken believes the pressure will be on the Celtic players if their Europa League tie goes to the penalties.



Celtic are in a good position to progress in the competition after they managed a 1-1 draw against Copenhagen at the Telia Parken last week in the first leg of their last 32 tie.













The Scottish champions are expected to take care of business at Parkhead tonight when the two sides clash again for the second leg in Glasgow.



Solbakken conceded that he would happily take it if the tie needs a penalty shootout to decide the fate of the two teams as he feels it would give his side a better chance of progress.





He also believes a penalty shootout would pile on the pressure on the Celtic players as they will be in front of their fans and are considered favourites to reach the last 16 of the Europa League.







“In advance, I would take a penalty shootout because we have a good goalkeeper”, Solbakken told Danish news agency Ritzau.



“Penalty shoot-outs are always 50-50, and it is better than our position before the game.





“There will be great pressure on the Celtic players in that situation.



“The only caveat is that we do not need the extra minutes due to the fixture list.”



Only another 1-1 draw at Celtic Park would see the Europa League tie decided on penalties.

