Jurgen Klopp Ticked Boxes We Didn’t Even Have – Ex-Liverpool CEO

Former Liverpool chief executive Ian Ayre has admitted that Jurgen Klopp has displayed qualities at Anfield that even the club did not expect when they brought him in.



Kopp has completely changed the landscape at Liverpool since taking charge of the club in October 2015, succeeding Brendan Rodgers.













Liverpool narrowly missed out on a league title last season, but won the Champions League, the club’s sixth European crown.



The Reds are on their way to a first league title in 30 years this term and are expected to do it with a record haul of points.





Ayre admitted that the reason behind the club brought in Klopp was that they wanted a manager who was willing to work with and develop young players.







But he conceded that the German has surprised with his work at Liverpool and feels there could not have been a better manager for the Merseyside giants.



The former Liverpool chief executive told the Press Association: “Obviously there was no question of Jurgen’s coaching ability, but we wanted a coach who develops young players for the future.





“As well as making good players great, we wanted somebody who would connect with the fan base and somebody who we could all work with and be collaborative.



“You never know what you will get from analysis and interviews, but he ticked all the boxes – and some boxes that aren’t even on anyone’s list.



“He’s a very special person and I could not imagine anyone better for the club.”



Klopp is a cult figure amongst the Liverpool fans and the title this season is likely to cement his place as being a managerial legend for the Reds.

