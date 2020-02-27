Keep Pressure On Leeds United and West Brom, Urges Fulham Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Fulham star Lee Clark is of the view that automatic promotion is going to be difficult as West Brom and Leeds United are on top form, but has urged the Cottagers to keep pushing the pair and piling on the pressure.



A late winner from Aleksandar Mitrovic against Swansea on Wednesday night saw Fulham retain third place in the Championship table.













The Cottagers are currently five and nine points behind second-placed Leeds and table-toppers West Brom, who Clark has admitted could be tough to catch taking their form into account.



However, the 47-year-old believes Fulham have given themselves a chance by claiming the late win against Swansea and not dropping points at home on Wednesday.





Hopeful of finishing the top two, Clark went on to urge the London outfit to keep pushing and trying to earn automatic promotion to the Premier League.







"[The late win against Swansea] keeps the pressure on and keeps the club in with the chance of trying to get one of the automatic positions", Clark told FFCtv.



"It's going to be difficult because the top two are doing really well.





"We just have got to keep going because you want to try and get one of those top two positions if possible."



Fulham have visits to both West Brom and Leeds coming up in their remaining 11 Championship games, offering them key opportunities to deal their rivals a blow.

