26 October 2019

06 August 2019

27/02/2020 - 10:56 GMT

Leeds United Defender Expecting Tough Game Against Up For It Hull City

 




Leeds United star Luke Ayling has insisted that his side are expecting another tough league game when they visit Hull City on Saturday, despite the 24-point gap between two sides.

The Whites are flying in second in the league table after a run of games that has seen them win three on the trot and pick up ten points from a possible 12 in their last four fixtures.  


 



At the other end of the Championship, Hull are 17th in the standings and just four points separate them from the teams in the relegation zone at the moment.

However, Ayling believes the gap between the two sides will not matter on Saturday and he is expecting another tough game with Hull likely to raise their game for the derby.
 


He insisted that Hull will be desperate for points, but is hopeful that Leeds will show their quality in a tough setting.



Ayling said on BBC Radio Leeds after the Whites beat Middlesbrough: “It is going to be a hard game.

“It is a derby so Hull are going to be up for it and they are scrapping for their lives.
 


“They are desperate for three points so it makes for a good game.

“Hopefully, our boys can show the same kind of fight we did tonight and score a few more goals.”

Leeds beat Hull 2-0 when the Tigers visited Elland Road earlier in the season in December.
 