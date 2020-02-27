Leeds United Is Opportunity But We May Need Slice of Luck – Hull City Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Hull City midfielder George Honeyman believes the Tigers have the chance to put things right against Leeds United this weekend, but has stressed the need for luck to be on their side.



Grant McCann's side have been on a poor run of form since the turn of the year, and are winless in their nine games since New Year's Day when they beat Sheffield Wednesday.













Having suffered their latest defeat at the hands of 23rd-placed Barnsley on Wednesday, Hull will now turn their attention to hosting promotion contenders Leeds on Saturday.



While the Tigers are disappointed to be in the relegation battle, midfielder Honeyman has stressed the need for the side to put the poor results in the back of their mind and look to put things straight against the Whites this weekend.





The 25-year-old believes the game against Leeds is an opportunity for Hull to turn the tide, but is aware of the need for luck to be on their side, which he feels has not been the case recently.







"Football is great in that it is offering us another opportunity to put things right so soon with a game against Leeds United on Saturday", Honeyman told Hull's official site.



“It means that we can’t be down in the dumps, no matter how disappointed we are after last night’s defeat.





“We probably need that little bit of luck to go our way, too, as you do in football. But, you can’t rely on luck.



"It can help you at crucial times and it certainly feels like it hasn’t been there at times over the last couple of games.



“It won’t be used as an excuse, though, because when you’ve gone nine games without a win you have to look at yourselves.”



On a winning run of three games, Leeds will be looking to extend it to four and possibly close the gap on table-toppers West Brom on Saturday.

