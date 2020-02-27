Millwall U18s Boss Keen To Play Down Stamford Bridge Occasion

Follow @insidefutbol





Millwall Under-18 manager Larry McAvoy has insisted that he and his colleague Chris Perry do not want the youngsters to get too nervous before kick off against Chelsea tonight, in spite of the grandness of the occasion.



The Under-18 side are set to take on the young Pensioners in the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals at Stamford Bridge with approximately 1,000 away fans being in attendance.













Millwall Under-18 joint managers McAvoy and Perry are excited by the grandness of the occasion, with the former insisting that he knows well about all the strength-areas of their opponents.



McAvoy also took time to speak about his and his co-manager's attempts at playing down the pressure a bit ahead of the big fixture.





"Preparations are going really well", McAvoy told his club's official website.







"We've watched a lot of Chelsea's games, so we know what we're up against – we know their strengths but we also know there are some weaknesses there to exploit.



"What an occasion it is for the boys. This will probably be the only occasion most of them will get to play at Stamford Bridge in their careers.





"It's going to be big, but we're trying to play it down a bit – we don't want them to get too nervous before kick-off."



Millwall's Under-18 side are flying high in the league and will look to take their form into the cup tie tonight.

